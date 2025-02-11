Luka's Laker DEBUT, & how the Wolves almost gave us "DUR-ANT" (and still could!) | Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

What a debut! The Los Angeles Lakers dismantled the Utah Jazz on Monday night, and the chemistry between Luka Doncic and LeBron James was palpable and on full display. KOC and Daman Rangoola couldn't believe their eyes, it's really real! Daman takes KOC inside the minds of Lakers fans, who actually — for real — feel badly for Dallas Mavericks fans. And with Anthony Davis' injury situation already looking dire, KOC and Daman wonder if the Mavericks "win-now" strategy is about to free-fall.

Jon Krawczynski stops by the KOC Show to talk all things Minnesota Timberwolves. How close was Minnesota to ACTUALLY landing Kevin Durant on Deadline Day? Jon offers insight on what exactly went down as the Wolves tried to create the "DUR-ANT" pairing (and how they still could this coming offseason). KOC and Jon also react to the Wolves' embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who welcomed newcomer De'Andre Hunter into their lineup. And, Jon has the latest on the Timberwolves' majority ownership situation.

(00:50) - Reacting to Luka Doncic’s Laker debut

(11:20) - Mark Williams trade debacle

(14:30) - AD’s injury & the Mavericks

(24:50) - Early impressions of new-look Spurs

(29:50) - Thoughts on Jimmy Butler’s fit with Golden State

(35:10) - Cavs beat Wolves 128-107

(42:10) - Wolves inch towards A-Rod majority ownership

(48:50) - Is Wolves’ interest in Kevin Durant genuine?

(54:05) - Just Riffin’

