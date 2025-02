Luka Dončić won't play in Thursday's Lakers matchup in Portland as part of calf injury recovery: Report

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) runs down the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/William Liang)

The Los Angeles Lakers are holding Luka Dončić out of Thursday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The decision is part of Dončić's recovery from a calf injury that kept him out of action for 24 games going back to Christmas Day.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.