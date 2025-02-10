Luka Dončić upgraded to probable for Lakers debut Monday vs. Jazz

Luka Doncic El esloveno Luka Doncic, base lesionado de los Mavericks de Dallas, sonríe durante el partido ante los Timberwolves de Minnesota, el miércoles 22 de enero de 2025 (AP Foto/LM Otero) (LM Otero/AP)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

A little more than a week after the trade that shocked the sports world, Luka Dončić is expected to make his Los Angeles Lakers debut in Monday night's matchup against the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers upgraded Doncic and LeBron James to probable for Monday's game.

Dončić was traded to the Lakers on Feb. 1 for Anthony Davis, a move that's still the talk of the NBA thanks to the collective anger of Dallas Mavericks fans and Davis' inauspicious start with the team.

The Mavericks have reportedly beefed up security after death threats against general manager Nico Harrison — and that was before Sunday's news that Davis will reportedly be out multiple weeks with an adductor strain he suffered during his debut on Saturday. Davis sustained the non-contact injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks' game against the Houston Rockets.

Dončić hasn't played since Christmas, as he'd been out with a left calf strain. In 22 games this season, he's averaged 28.1 points 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists, and joins a Lakers team that's 31-19, sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference.

