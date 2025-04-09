Luka Dončić ejected for apparent comment to fan in OKC on quick whistle in tight game between Thunder, Lakers

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 8: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball in front of Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Paycom Center on April 8, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Luka Dončić was ejected Tuesday night late in tight game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City thunder.

A quick whistle for his second technical foul was the culprit. And it appeared to be the result of his comment to a fan in Oklahoma City.

Dončić scored a contested layup in the fourth quarter that gave the Lakers a 108-107 lead. When he ran back on defense, he appeared to say something to a fan in a sideline seat. The nearby official may or may not have thought that Dončić's words were directed toward him.

Either way Dončić's night was done.

LUKA EJECTED FOR TALKING TO A FAN LOL pic.twitter.com/nkKbChczFz — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) April 9, 2025

The official whistled Dončić for a technical foul. The technical was Dončić's second of the game, and his night was done.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made the techinical free throw to tie the game that came with high stakes for a Lakers team fighting to secure a top-4 seed in the Western Conference.

This story will be updated.