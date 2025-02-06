Luka Dončić could make Lakers debut as early as Saturday, with ESPN flexing game vs. Pacers

Inglewood, California February 4, 2025-Lakers LeBron James, left, and Luka Doncic sit next to the bench against the Clippers in the second half at the Intuit Dome Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Luka Dončić's debut with the Los Angeles Lakers could come as soon as Saturday, and ESPN plans to be ready for it.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick told reporters Wednesday that the team's newly acquired superstar, who is currently recovering from a calf injury, could be cleared to play on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times. If Saturday doesn't work out, the hope would be he's ready by Monday.

Dončić has already begun practicing with the team, participating in a 5-on-5 scrimmage in practice on Wednesday. He also joined them on the bench during their win on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

From the Times:

"We're kind of just assessing it day-by-day. We hope to have him back within the next few games," Redick said after practice. "He was a participant. We just had non-contact practice today. But we got some good work in for about 45 minutes. And he'll have a stay-ready game at some point. And over the next two days, Thursday, Friday, he'll have some more opportunities to play live basketball. And then we'll make a decision on Saturday. If it's not Saturday, hopefully it's Monday."

Despite the possibility Dončić isn't ready, ESPN still flexed the Lakers' game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday to its broadcast schedule, bumping a game between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

Dončić hasn't appeared in a game since Christmas day, when he sustained a calf injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Mavericks have gone 8-12 since then.

The Lakers' Luka Dončić era is about to start

The Lakers acquired Dončić in perhaps the most shocking trade in NBA history on Saturday. In exchange for two-star Anthony Davis, who won a championship with the Lakers in 2020, as well as Max Christie and a first-round pick, Los Angeles acquired a player who has made five straight All-NBA teams, just reached his first NBA Finals and is on a Hall of Fame track at 25 years old.

There was no prior indication at all the trade was coming, including for the players involved. Dončić was polite during his introductory news conference with the Lakers, but has been whispered to be both heartbroken and seething about the sequence of events that took him out of Dallas. The Mavericks have defended the trade by emphasizing the defensive upgrade Davis brings and long-term concerns about Dončić's conditioning and upcoming supermax contract.

As upsetting as the trade might have been, it leaves Dončić as the long-term face of the Lakers while LeBron James ventures further into the wrong side of 40, and possibly free agency this offseason. The trade has been widely interpreted as a coup for the Lakers, and they're on track to show off their new toy in the next week.