The Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis trade stunned NBA players, Patrick Mahomes and everyone else: 'Holy s***'

NBA: DEC 01 Mavericks at Lakers LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 01: Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) goes up against Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) during an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers on December 01, 2019, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Luka Dončić entered Saturday seemingly secure as the star of Dallas Mavericks for the next decade. Anthony Davis entered Saturday as the co-pilot to LeBron James as the Los Angeles Lakers went for one more championship.

By the end of the day, or the start of the next day for those on the east coast, it had all changed. No one was ready, even the NBA's top players. They might have been the ones shocked most of all.

At 12:12 a.m. ET on Sunday, or 9:12 a.m. PT on Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania posted one of the most surprising tweets in a career built on breaking the NBA's biggest stories. A three-team trade, centered around a swap of Dončić and Davis.

It was so unbelievable that Charania felt the need to include the words "Yes, this is real" in a follow-up tweet. Dončić and Davis both reportedly had no idea the trade was coming, nor did LeBron James, whose reputation as the Lakers' shadow GM just took a hit.

Some people still thought Charania was hacked, but reporters from both the Los Angeles Times and the Dallas Morning News confirmed it on their end. It was happening and it made even less sense that what you normally see from the NBA.

Some NBA players needed the internet to repeat itself.

Some speculated what many were saying, that some insidious hacker had taken over Charania's account and posted the most unhinged yet slightly believable trade they could think of.

And some were just plain shocked.

The trade gets particularly incredible when you view it from the Dallas side. The Mavericks had a 25-year-old who had made every All-NBA first team since his rookie year. He was the face of the franchise and the future of the franchise. He had his issues with consistency, but just made his first NBA finals.

Dallas fans believed in Dončić, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a Texas native eight days from playing in the Super Bowl. He was not happy.

As for Dirk Nowitzki, the Hall of Famer whom Dončić replaced as the centerpiece of the Mavericks, he had just one emoki to share.

Elsewhere, the reception of Dallas' enormous gamble were ... not positive.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!