The Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis trade stunned NBA players, Patrick Mahomes and everyone else: 'Holy s***'

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 01: Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) goes up against Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) during an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers on December 01, 2019, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Luka Dončić entered Saturday seemingly secure as the star of Dallas Mavericks for the next decade. Anthony Davis entered Saturday as the co-pilot to LeBron James as the Los Angeles Lakers went for one more championship.

By the end of the day, or the start of the next day for those on the east coast, it had all changed. No one was ready, even the NBA's top players. They might have been the ones shocked most of all.

At 12:12 a.m. ET on Sunday, or 9:12 a.m. PT on Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania posted one of the most surprising tweets in a career built on breaking the NBA's biggest stories. A three-team trade, centered around a swap of Dončić and Davis.

It was so unbelievable that Charania felt the need to include the words "Yes, this is real" in a follow-up tweet. Dončić and Davis both reportedly had no idea the trade was coming, nor did LeBron James, whose reputation as the Lakers' shadow GM just took a hit.

Yes, this is real. Sources tell ESPN: Full trade:



- Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris



- Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st



- Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd https://t.co/bltojdTaQj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2025

Some people still thought Charania was hacked, but reporters from both the Los Angeles Times and the Dallas Morning News confirmed it on their end. It was happening and it made even less sense that what you normally see from the NBA.

Some NBA players needed the internet to repeat itself.

Huh????? — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 2, 2025

HUH!!!! — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) February 2, 2025

Some speculated what many were saying, that some insidious hacker had taken over Charania's account and posted the most unhinged yet slightly believable trade they could think of.

Shams got hacked? — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 2, 2025

Nah shams gotta be hacked 💀 — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 2, 2025

Did somebody steal shams phone?? — 13am Adebayo (@Bam1of1) February 2, 2025

I can’t tell what’s real and fake anymore on these apps. Luka really going to the lakers or nah ? — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 2, 2025

And some were just plain shocked.

WOWWWWW NO F WAY — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 2, 2025

wtf ????? — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) February 2, 2025

🥶🌎 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 2, 2025

Holy shit — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) February 2, 2025

April fools right? — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) February 2, 2025

The trade gets particularly incredible when you view it from the Dallas side. The Mavericks had a 25-year-old who had made every All-NBA first team since his rookie year. He was the face of the franchise and the future of the franchise. He had his issues with consistency, but just made his first NBA finals.

Dallas fans believed in Dončić, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a Texas native eight days from playing in the Super Bowl. He was not happy.

As for Dirk Nowitzki, the Hall of Famer whom Dončić replaced as the centerpiece of the Mavericks, he had just one emoki to share.

😳 — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) February 2, 2025

Elsewhere, the reception of Dallas' enormous gamble were ... not positive.

I have never seen so many team executives not involved in this trade stunned. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 2, 2025

Luka went for less than Mikal Bridges — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) February 2, 2025

Imagine the phone call



Mavs- “we want AD”



Lakers- “not available”



Mavs- “for Luka”



Lakers- “AD will be there in the morning” — Tony Niehaus (@BigT44DFS) February 2, 2025

most unexpected and also dumbest move i have ever seen in my entire career — tim cato (@tim_cato) February 2, 2025

I still don’t understand why they wouldn’t shop him. — Brendan Vogt (@BrendanVogt) February 2, 2025

I've been covering the NBA for 37 years. Almost nothing that happens – deals, free agent signings, coach hirings/firings – rises to the level of, as the great Ben Bradlee used to call them, "Holy S--t" stories. You just get used to the unexpected.

This is a "Holy S--t" trade. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 2, 2025

Imagine Nico Harrison watching the entire basketball universe thinking Shams was hacked rather than believe you actually made that trade — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) February 2, 2025

Did the Mavs front office get replaced by Skrulls? — David Brandon (@birdrightsnba) February 2, 2025

Would Mark Cuban have traded Luka? — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 2, 2025