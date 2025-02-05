Los Angeles Rams to play NFL's first game in Australia in 2026 in latest international matchup for the league

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 21: The outside of the M.C.G. is seen before the round 10 AFL match between the Richmond Tigers and the Essendon Bombers at Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 21, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

The NFL is officially headed to Australia.

The league announced on Wednesday afternoon that it will host a game in Melbourne during the 2026 season. The contest will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Los Angeles Rams are the official designated team for the game, though it’s unclear who they will play in the game or when. The Rams and Philadelphia Eagles hold marketing rights in the country.

"Expanding to Melbourne, Australia, a beautiful city with a rich sports history, underlines our ambitions to become a global sport and accelerate international growth," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://www.nfl.com/news/melbourne-to-host-first-ever-nfl-regular-season-game-in-australia-in-2026-rams-designated-team?campaign=Twitter_atn"><ins>said in a statement</ins></a>. "Together with the Victorian State Government, Visit Victoria and the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and with the Los Angeles Rams in 2026, we look forward to making history in what is an important market for the NFL and a significant next step in expanding our international footprint."

The game marks just the latest international contest that the league will have in recent years. Along with its annual games in London, the NFL has expanded to host games in Mexico, Germany, and most recently Brazil last season — where the Eagles took on the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo. The Miami Dolphins will play a game in Madrid next season, too.

