Los Angeles Rams 2025 NFL offseason preview: Some big questions (Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford?) after a division title

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) share a moment prior to an NFL Football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 12, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

2024 season: 10-7, first in NFC West, lost to Eagles in divisional playoffs

Overview: The Los Angeles Rams are a bit of an odd case. They're coming off a division championship and a playoff win, yet still could have quite a transition this offseason.

The offseason began with receiver Cooper Kupp announcing the team's intentions to trade him. While Kupp will always be a part of Rams history after winning Super Bowl MVP with the team, he will be 32 next season and didn't have a 100-yard game after mid-November. He had 710 yards last season and his salary-cap number for 2025 is $29.78 million. There's also speculation around QB Matthew Stafford, who said he would consider his future, though he was playing well at the end of last season and should have at least one more good season left as he's about to enter his age-37 campaign.

The Rams have some fun, young talent. Their defense made huge strides late in the season. But the offseason started with some key questions.

Key free agents

OT Alaric JacksonWR Demarcus RobinsonOLB Michael HoechtCB Ahkello WitherspoonDT Bobby Brown III

Who's in/out: Jackson is by far the biggest priority after two strong seasons at left tackle. The Rams can't afford to lose him. Robinson played well last season and could return, especially with Kupp apparently not returning. Brown, Hoecht and Witherspoon were important pieces on a defense that improved tremendously, and if the Rams have the cap space left over it would be prudent to bring them back.

Key free-agent needs

CornerbackWide receiverInside linebacker

Why the holes? The Rams patched things together at cornerback, but bolstering that position would make the defense even better. Receiver could be a big priority, especially with Kupp likely gone and Demarcus Robinson's status up in the air. Inside linebacker was also a weakness, and can be addressed without spending too much.

Do they have the money?

The Rams are in good cap shape, at a projected $36 million under the cap, according to Spotrac, which is the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the NFL. That means the Rams should be able to re-sign their priority free agents and perhaps still have money left over.

Notable potential cuts

WR Cooper KuppCB Darious WilliamsTE Tyler Higbee

Why they're gone: While the Rams intend to deal Kupp, they may be forced to cut him if a trade partner doesn't emerge. Releasing him would save $7.52 million on the cap. Williams would give the Rams about $3.8 million more in cap space. Higbee looked good late in the season after returning from injury, and that might mean he comes back for another season.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 263rd round: No. 903rd round (compensatory)4th round6th round (from Falcons)6th round6th round (from Texans)

Good draft fit

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Why him? The Rams could help the offensive line, but why not take an exciting tight end for Sean McVay to work with? The Rams could also look at a cornerback if one falls to them at this spot. There are plenty of directions in which the Rams could go. And knowing the Rams' front office, a trade can't be ruled out either.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Cooper Kupp leaving

Kupp continued to show major signs of decline in 2024, and he's taken a clear backseat to Puka Nacua in Los Angeles. The Rams have a potential out this offseason,and a trade appears imminent.Nacua's fantasy value would rise higher should Kupp leave, and Jordan Whittington would become an instant "sleeper" to target. Nacua has averaged 11.6 targets, 8.6 catches and 108.4 receiving yards in five games without Kupp during his career. Nacua has No. 1 overall fantasy player upside if health cooperates.— Dalton Del Don