Little League World Series: California's El Segundo wins title with walk-off home run vs Curacao

Little League World Series SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 26: The of the West Region team from El Segundo, California celebrate a home run hit by Louis Lappe #16 during the fifth inning against the Southwest Region team from Needville, Texas during the Little League World Series United States Championship at Little League International Complex on August 26, 2023 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

California’s El Segundo is bringing home the Little League World Series championship title after a 6-5 victory over the team from Willemstad, Curacao on Sunday.

The thrilling game ended with a walk-off home run from Louis Lappe, who was given a perfect setup from the booth by ESPN broadcaster Karl Ravech.

With the score tied in the sixth inning, the final regulation period in the biggest game of a talented group of 10 through 12-year-old’s lives, Lappe went up to bat.

"Curacao has not allowed a home run at the World Series,” Ravech said in an announcer jinx for the ages. Almost instantly, Lappe, the series' home run leader, sent one flying for the win.

CALIFORNIA WALK OFF HOME RUN TO WIN THE #LLWS pic.twitter.com/ebhtlNiS9O — uSTADIUM MLB (@uSTADIUMMLB) August 27, 2023

California has been in the championship game 24 times and now has its eighth title. The region has the most victories by any U.S. team but hadn't won since 2011.

The team had some of the best bats in the tournament including Lappe and Brody Brooks. En route to the U.S. title on Saturday, Lappe had five RBIs, including a three-run homer as California beat Texas 6-1.

But Curacao didn't go down without a fight. Having appeared in the LLWS championship four times, the team was hoping for its first win since 2004 — its only title. Last year, the team made it to the championship game and lost to Hawaii 13-3. Five of its players returned from last year's disappointment, the most in the tournament.

Down 4-1 in the top of the fifth, Nasir El-Ossais showed the grit of a seasoned veteran. Crushing the second pitch Max Baker with two outs, he tied the game 5-5 on a dramatic grand slam to right field off Max Baker.

Curaçao ties the LLWS Championship with a GRAND SLAM in the fifth! pic.twitter.com/OoRmeqQGQo — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 27, 2023

"I am sweating right now, and not from the heat," El-Ossais' dad said after the play, adding that emotions were at an all time high.

Curacao overcame a big deficit thanks to El-Ossais, but California's pitching strength and defense won it.

Brooks, a shortstop and strong pitcher, tied the World Series record by scoring 13 runs. On Sunday, he had a single and finished the tournament with 12 hits and three home runs.

West coasting! 🌊



California adds two for a 4-1 lead! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/5PPjfY3n9r — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 27, 2023

In a tar-filled postgam interview, El Segundo manager Danny Boehle said he told his team "The game's not over. He was surprised Curacao pitched it to Lappe, who said he was close with the Curacao's players and offered kind words after hitting the winning home run.

"Great job, keep your head up," he recalled telling the opposing team. There was plenty of sportsmanship all over the stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania as California also posed for photos with Japan after the victory:

Sportsmanship at its finest 🥹



Japan congratulated California on their LLWS championship win 👏 pic.twitter.com/mUzX539VVn — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2023

El Segundo players will go back to school soon, and they'll have plenty to share with their classmates. Throughout the tournament, they were sent positive messages from the likes of Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and multiple Los Angeles Dodgers stars.

On Sept. 10, they will be celebrated in their hometown with a parade.