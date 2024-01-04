Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 'hot' after Pro Bowl snub: 'I guess I didn't do enough'

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 30: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Amon-Ra St. Brown is wrapping up a career season in Detroit, but he was heated on Thursday afternoon.

The Lions star wide receiver was not selected to the NFC’s Pro Bowl team this season. Instead, Brown is the first alternate.

“The receivers that got picked, they’re great players, but I was hot,” St. Brown said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.

“I guess I didn’t do enough during the season, so I’ve got to go harder.”

St. Brown has racked up 1,371 yards and nine touchdowns on 112 catches this season headed into Sunday’s regular season finale, all of which are career bests. He’s had eight 100-yard receiving games this season, too, which has him tied with both Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill for the most in the league.

Perhaps more importantly for Lions fans, however, St. Brown helped lead the team to their first divisional title since 1993 this season — which means the Lions will get to host their first playoff game in 30 years later this month.

While St. Brown's season has been great, it wasn't quite enough to make the Pro Bowl roster . Instead, Lamb, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans, Philadelphia's A.J. Brown and Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua were the four NFC receivers to make the cut. Several other notable NFC receivers were left out, too, including 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk and Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore — who made his feelings about the snub known on social media.

Other notable snubs, like Buccaneers safety Antonie Winfield Jr. and Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, also appeared to speak out on social media after not making the Pro Bowl.

Hmm🤔 — Antoine Winfield Jr. (@AntoineWJr11) January 4, 2024

2024: Leave No Doubt — Quincy Williams (@quincywilliams_) January 4, 2024

Moore had a career-high 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns with the Bears this season, though they've been eliminated from the playoffs already. Aiyuk has 1,317 yards, seven touchdowns and a career-high 18.3 yards per reception this season with the 49ers, who have locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Hill, Cleveland's Amari Cooper, Chargers' Keenan Allen and Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase were the four wide receivers selected for the Pro Bowl in the AFC.

The Lions had five players named to the Pro Bowl, including tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. The 49ers had the most in the league with nine players making the Pro Bowl, including eight starters. The Baltimore Ravens and the Cowboys each had seven players.

The Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings in their regular season finale on Sunday afternoon.