Lions make history, Tua beats Dak, legend of Joe Flacco | Sunday Night Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap all the Christmas Eve NFL action from Sunday and give their instant takeaways and analysis. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting the biggest games of the day, including the Miami Dolphins defeating the Dallas Cowboys, Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns showing that they're contenders and the Detroit Lions winning a division for the first time since 1993.

Next, the dynamic duo move on to recapping the rest of Saturday and Sunday's games one by one, as Fitz and Frank go back and forth on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their win streak, the New York Jets and whether jobs should be on the line, a disappointing showing from the Indianapolis Colts and more. The hosts finish off the show by giving their expectations for the Christmas Day games.

4:55 - Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins

11:40 - Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans

19:05 - Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings

26:30 - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

32:55 - Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

37:40 - Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Chargers

40:10 - Seattle Seahawks @ Tennessee Titans

42:35 - Washington Commanders @ New York Jets

45:45 - Green Bay Packers @ Carolina Panthers

47:25 - Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears

50:50 - Indianapolis Colts @ Atlanta Falcons

55:05 - Christmas Day games preview

