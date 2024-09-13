Lionel Messi expected to be available for Inter Miami's match vs. Philadelphia Union on Saturday

Lionel Messi ARCHIVO - Lionel Messi, delantero del Inter Miami, saluda mientras camina fuera del campo después de recibir un reconocimiento por los 45 trofeos de su carrera, previo al inicio del partido de fútbol en contra del Chicago Fire, el sábado 20 de julio de 2024 en Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (AP Foto/Lynne Sladky, Archivo) (Lynne Sladky/AP)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Lionel Messi is expected to be available for Inter Miami on Saturday for the first time in three months when they face the Philadelphia Union.

"Yes, he is fine," said Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino on Friday via the Miami Herald. "He trained [Thursday], he is in the plans for the game [Saturday]. After training we will figure out the strategy for him, but he is available."

Messi has not played for Inter Miami since June 1 and has been out since suffering an ankle ligament injury during the Copa América final on July 14 as Argentina beat Colombia. He was also left off the national team's roster for their 3-0 win over Chile and 2-1 loss to Colombia during World Cup qualifiers this past week.

Martino said in late August that Messi would return before the MLS playoffs begin on Oct. 23, but could not give a definitive return date at the time.

During Messi's absence, Inter Miami have gone 10-3-1 in all competitions. They were knocked out in the Round of 16 of Leagues Cup by the Columbus Crew, ending their hopes of winning the tournament for the second season in a row.

Inter Miami currently leads MLS with 59 points and an 18-4-5 record. They are the only team to have clinched a playoff spot and lead the Los Angeles Galaxy by seven points in the race for the Supporters' Shield.

“To get back the best player in the world to our team, which was already on a good run, so we are all very happy with this situation," Martino said.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!