Lexi Thompson set to retire after the 2024 LPGA season

Mizuho Americas Open - Round Two JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - MAY 17: Lexi Thompson of the United States looks on from the 12th green during the second round of the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images) (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Lexi Thompson has announced that she will retire from golf after the 2024 LPGA season.

Thompson, 29, made the announcement days before the start of the U.S. Women's Open, which will begin on Thursday at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

It will be Thompson's 18th straight appearance at the U.S Women's Open. She was 12 years old when she became then the-youngest golfer to ever qualify to play in the U.S. Women's Open in 2007.

Thompson has 15 wins since turning pro in 2010 with her only major victory coming at the 2014 Chevron Championship.

After winning the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship in 2008, Thompson made the cut at the 2009 U.S Women's Open at age 14. Two years later, she earned the first of her 11 LPGA wins at the Navistar LPGA Classic.

Thompson also represented the United States at the Solheim Cup six times, winning twice in 2015 and 2017, as well as the U.S. Olympic team in 2016 and 2021.

