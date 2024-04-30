LeBron's future with the Lakers, Pelicans swept without Zion & NBA's youth movement | Devine Intervention

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of Devine Intervention, Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Trey Kerby from the No Dunks podcast to talk about everything that is going on in the NBA Playoffs.

The guys start with a little bit of joy, reveling in the NBA’s youth movement that is in full effect this postseason. With LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant watching the rest of the NBA Playoffs from home, it feels like the face of the league is up for grabs between Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic and other players still in their 20s.

Dan and Trey talk about Game 5, where Anthony Davis and LeBron James left it all out on the court for the Lakers and it still didn’t matter. Trey explains why the Denver Nuggets are so good in playoff situations despite lacking the same kind of star power as the Lakers.

Right after the buzzer, rumors started flying about if the Lakers would fire head coach Darvin Ham and if LeBron James would be back with the team next season. The guys discuss that, as well as what the Lakers might be looking to do to reshape their roster next year.

The Boston Celtics once again blew out the Miami Heat, but the big stories coming out of the game are the injury to Kristaps Porzingis and the flagrant foul that was called well after the ref’s whistle was blown. As long as Porzingis can be back in time for the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics should be able to weather this storm.

The Oklahoma City Thunder also closed out their series, a sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans, and now get to rest until the winner of Clippers/Mavericks advances to the 2nd round. In addition to talking about rest vs. rust, the guys talk about how deep (and how young) this very good Oklahoma City team is.

The Pelicans desperately needed Zion Williamson in this series and never got him. What they did get was a peek at what life is like with Brandon Ingram as their best player and it could lead to him being off the team by the start of next season.

After briefly discussing the 76ers/Knicks game that will be happening tonight, the guys close the show with The Closing Five and some weekly recommendations.

