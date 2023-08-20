LB Myles Jack reportedly informs Eagles he plans to retire ahead of regular season

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Myles Jack looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

Recently signed Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Myles Jack informed the team he is hanging up the cleats after seven seasons, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

Jack, just two weeks away from his 28th birthday, played in both of the Eagles' preseason games and recorded five tackles.

Now, it appears he'll miss the team's final exhibition against the Indianapolis Colts and call it a career before playing a regular season game.

He joined the Eagles earlier this month after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. During his first press conference, he told reporters about his considerations of retirement before the journey to Philadelphia.

Jack said his release led him to think about going to trade school to become an electrician or a plumber. But it was Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker that convinced him to train for another opportunity in the NFL. The two were friends in high school and trained together in Scottsdale before Jack got a call.

“That’s just how life goes," Jack said after the Eagles signed him and fellow linebacker Zach Cunningham. "One week you’re on the couch playing Call of Duty, the next week you’re playing with the [NFC] champions."

The former UCLA defender was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. Coming out of college, there were questions around the status of his knee, which was described to be impacted by a degenerative condition.

In six years with the Jaguars, Jack recorded three seasons with at least 100 tackles. He was released last offseason and led the Steelers in tackles last season with 104. Starting 95 games over seven seasons for the Jaguars and Steelers, he notched 617 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

The possibilities are endless as Jack explores his new chapter. Based on his introductory comments with the Eagles, he won't just be chilling on the couch.

"I like to work, I just couldn't sit at home. I've been blessed to make a lot of money. So I could just retire and sit at the house," he said. "But I'm too bored. My mind is too much. So I just want to be innovative. I don't know, if a zombie apocalypse happens, I want to be able to build something or fix something."

Whatever Jack does next, it's sure to be something interesting.