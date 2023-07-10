Larry Nassar reportedly stabbed multiple times in prison, in stable condition

Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, sits in the court room during victim statements of his second sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, sits in the court room during victim statements of his second sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan, U.S., January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook - RC14414B4B40

Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor who was convicted sexually abusing numerous underage female gymnasts, has reportedly been stabbed while serving his prison sentence at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida.

The Associated Press reported that Nassar was stabbed in the back and the chest during an altercation with a fellow incarcerated person on Sunday. The cause of the altercation isn't known at this time. Nassar is reportedly in "stable" condition.

Nassar, 59, has been in prison since 2017 after pleading guilty to sexually abusing underage girls while serving as the team doctor at USA Gymnastics and for the Michigan State gymnastics team. More than 250 women have come forward to accuse Nassar of sexually abusing them, including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas, Jordyn Wieber, and Madison Kocian.

During Nassar's sentencing, 150 women made victim impact statements over the course of four days in Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's courtroom. They described how Nassar used his position of power to befriend them and earn their trust, then abuse them under the guise of medical treatment to convince them of the legitimacy of his actions. Judge Aquilina sentenced him to 40 to 175 years in prison.

Nassar is also serving a 60-year federal prison sentence for possessing 37,000 images of child pornography and attempting to destroy those images. He was additionally convicted of sexual abuse in Michigan and sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison.

While Nassar's sexual abuse prison sentences will be served concurrently, he will not serve any of that prison time until he completes his 60-year federal sentence for child pornography. His earliest possible release date would not come until he's 104 years old, 27 years past the average male life expectancy in the United States.