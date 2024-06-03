Larry Allen, Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 52

Cowboys vs. Redskins Larry Allen, left, with Jerry Jones and Allen's Hall Of Fame bust at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, October 13, 2013. (Ron Jenkins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty I)

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Monday that Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen has died.

Allen, 52, passed away suddenly while in Mexico on vacation, according to the team.

"Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL," the team said in a statement. "His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.

"He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle – whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III.

"The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry.

"Memorial service arrangements and details will be announced in the near future."

Allen was one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history, being named a First-team NFL All-Pro seven times in his 14-season career.

This story will be updated.