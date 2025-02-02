Lakers trade Anthony Davis for Luka Dončić in one of the most shocking deals in NBA history

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks on Saturday, then made one of the most shocking deals in NBA history.
The team is sending Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Dončić, Mxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in a three team deal that also includes the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
