Lakers a threat in the west, Jimmy thriving with Warriors + Tee Morant's ejection | Good Word with Goodwill

Vincent Goodwill and Fred Katz discuss if the Los Angeles Lakers are a threat to win the Western Conference despite the Mark Williams trade being rescinded.

Vince and Fred then breakdown how Jimmy Butler is already flourishing with the Warriors.

Later, Vince and Fred take a look at Tee Morant being ejected from a Grizzlies game and which team had the best move before the trade deadline.

(2:09) Lakers-Hornets trade rescinded

(13:52) Lakers a threat to win the Western Conference

(27:09) Jimmy Butler a seamless fit with Warriors

(36:00) New York Knicks struggling to beat some top-tier teams

(40:56) Tee Morant gets ejected from game

