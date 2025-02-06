Lakers reportedly land Hornets center Mark Williams in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish

Washington Wizards v Charlotte Hornets CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 03: Mark Williams #5 of the Charlotte Hornets plays against the Washington Wizards during their game at Spectrum Center on February 03, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

The Lakers are making another move ahead of the NBA's trade deadline.

The Lakers struck a deal to send rookie Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. In exchange, they'll get 7-foot-2 center Mark Williams.

The trade came just days after the blockbuster move to send Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for star Luka Dončić.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

