Lady Gaga headlines Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony along with other performers

Paris 2024 - Opening ceremony 26 July 2024, France, Paris: Olympia, Paris 2024, opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics, singer Lady Gaga performs before the opening ceremony. Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa (Photo by Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

The 2024 Olympics started off with a bang on Friday, with an extravagant and memorable opening ceremony in Paris. The festivities, which honored the history of France and Paris, included some big names performing in the ceremony, which took place in and around the buildings along the Seine River.

The ceremony was headlined by Lady Gaga, who appeared on the banks of the Seine for a performance of Zizi Jeanmaire's "Mon Truc En Plumes." The performance was complete with plenty of plumes, pink feathers and a group of dancers.

Excuse us as we pick our jaws off of the floor 🤯 @ladygaga just blew us away with a dazzling French cabaret performance at the #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony! pic.twitter.com/oXBtU8wit3 — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

Lady Gaga's act, which included a chorus line and a performance from the musician on piano, seemingly paid tribute to Jeanmaire's performance of the song on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1965.

Following Lady Gaga, French metal band Gojira played from the windows of a building filled with faux-headless singers, dressed à la Marie Antoinette.

🔴 Au tour du groupe français Gojira, aux sonorités heavy metal, d'accompagner les athlètes avec leurs guitares et batterie tonitruantes#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Ey6OuoufLD — Info France 2 (@infofrance2) July 26, 2024

Next, Aya Nakamura came out to perform alongside France's Republican Guard, whose band accompanied the Malian-French pop star.

Incroyable performance d'Aya Nakamura sur ses plus grands tubes, accompagnée de la Garde Républicaine ! 🔥



👉 https://t.co/qsB1Tdiqg5#ceremoniedouverture #paris2024 pic.twitter.com/k24WdjseKW — France tv (@FranceTV) July 26, 2024

More performances, including from some big names, are expected in this opening ceremony, with Canadian singer Celine Dion rumored to make an appearance.