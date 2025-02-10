Kyrie Irving to replace injured Mavericks teammate Anthony Davis on NBA All-Star roster

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving will replaced injured teammate Anthony Davis on the All-Star roster.

The NBA announced the news on Monday. The decision was made by commissioner Adam Silver.

