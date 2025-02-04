Kultida Woods, mother of Tiger Woods, dies at 78

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Tiger Woods and his mother Kultida Woods react as they pose for photos prior to his induction at the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction at the PGA TOUR Global Home on March 09, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that his mother Kultida Woods had died. She was 78.

Woods said in a post to social media that his mom died early Tuesday. He said she “was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been so possible.”