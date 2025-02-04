Kultida Woods, mother of Tiger Woods, dies at 78

2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Tiger Woods and his mother Kultida Woods react as they pose for photos prior to his induction at the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction at the PGA TOUR Global Home on March 09, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that his mother Kultida Woods had died. She was 78.

Woods said in a post to social media that his mom died early Tuesday. He said she “was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been so possible.”

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!