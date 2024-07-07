Klay Thompson's sign-and-trade with Mavericks turns into first 6-team trade in NBA history

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson #11 watches from the bench in the second quarter of their NBA play-in tournament game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden One Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Tuesday, April 16, 2023. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images) (MediaNews Group/East Bay Times v/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Klay Thompson's exit from the Golden State Warriors was always bound to be emotionally complicated. It turned out to be logistically complicated as well, to a historic degree.

The three-year, $50 million sign-and-trade deal that will bring the five-time All-Star to the Dallas Mavericks has turned into the first six-team trade in NBA history, the Mavericks announced Saturday.

Also involved is Buddy Hield and his three-year, $21 million deal to move from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Warriors and Kyle Anderson's three-year, $27 million with the Warriors. The Charlotte Hornets are also receiving Josh Green, Reggie Jackson and two second-round picks, while the Minnesota Timberwolves will get a second-rounder, a second-round pick swap and cash.

The Sixers will get a second-round pick in exchange for Hield, while the Denver Nuggets are just receiving cash. Got it?

This is the kind of stuff you really only see in the NBA, with its extraordinarily complicated contract and trade rules.

Combining the Thompson and Hield deals makes the moment all the more impactful for the former champions, who are hoping the pairing of a younger sharpshooter with Stephen Curry can rejuvenate a dynasty that is looking close to crumbling.

And now they can say he helped make history both with the Warriors and on his way out.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!