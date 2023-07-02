Kings C Domantas Sabonis reportedly agrees to 5-year, $217 million extension after 1st full season with team

The Sacramento Kings apparently enjoyed Domantas Sabonis' first full season with the team, and vice versa.
The All-Star center has agreed to a five-year, $217 million contract extension with $195 million in new money, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojanrowski. Sabonis was previously under contract for one more season with the Kings on a $19.4 million salary and $22 million cap hit, but will now be under contract through 2028.
Sacramento Kings All-NBA C Domantas Sabonis has agreed to a contract renegotiation and extension for a total of $217M over five years — including $195M in new money, his agents Greg Lawrence and Jason Ranne tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/JL9Yic3Zi8— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2023