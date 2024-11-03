Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui wins 2024 NYC Marathon over defending champion Hellen Obiri

Kenyan runner Sheila Cepkirui has won the NYC Marathon, winning with a time of 2:24:35.

In the women's race, the field was eventually whittled down to Chepkirui and Hellen Obiri, with the two Kenyan women battling it out in the final mile. But Chepkirui outran Obiri in the final stretch, defeating the defending champion.

Americans Daniel Romanchuk and Susannah Scaroni won the wheelchair division; Romanchuk, now a three-time winner, finished the race in 1:36:31, while Scaroni cruised to a time of 1:48:05 to take her second win.

This story will be updated.