Kenny Pickett has zero regrets about Steelers exit: 'I'm confident in the way I handled it'

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is ready to move on to his future with the Philadelphia Eagles as Jalen Hurts' backup, even though his past with the Pittsburgh Steelers is still hanging around.

Pickett, the Steelers' first-round pick in 2022, was traded to the Eagles on Friday in a pick swap following the signing of Russell Wilson. Shortly after news of the trade broke, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero posted a report about why Pickett was traded.

"How did this go sideways? Mike Tomlin had promised Kenny Pickett he'd get a chance to compete. Pickett learned about the Russell Wilson signing on social media Sunday night. When they spoke the next morning, Tomlin told Pickett that Wilson was in pole position and would get the first reps. So, Pickett asked for a trade. Now he's an Eagle."

That report from Pelissero supposedly paints Pickett in a negative light, but Pickett's reaction to Wilson's signing essentially boils down to this: he asked for a transfer after finding out he'd been demoted from his job on social media. And he's not sorry about it.

"I think the communication is what it is," Pickett said via NFL.com. "It was behind closed doors. I'm confident in the way I handled it. I handled it the way I should have handled it. I'm excited to be here. It worked out so well that Philly was the place I ended up landing in. I think everything happens for a reason, and I'm right where I'm supposed to be."

Pickett's split from the Steelers may have been just a bit acrimonious, but he's very ready to move on and wipe the slate clean in Philadelphia.

"Just think this is a good reset," Pickett said. "Just a chance to play on this team in that quarterback room with a couple of great guys, helping those guys out any way I can and just be ready if my number's called somewhere down the road. ... Just trying to put my best foot forward and be an asset to this team."