Keegan Bradley cards ace at The Players Championship, closes in on PGA Tour record

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Keegan Bradley of the United States reacts on the 14th green during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley the player continues to make life difficult for Keegan Bradley the Ryder Cup captain. Instead of fading back into the pack and taking on an elder statesman role, Bradley continues to thrive as a player, posting numbers that would make him worthy of a Ryder Cup pick in 2025 were he not already slated to captain the team.

The latest evidence: his second ace of the season, an on-target 7-iron on the 153-yard par-3 13th at Sawgrass. Here's how it went down at The Players Championship on Sunday:

The ace marks Bradley's second of the season, following another hole-in-one last month at the Genesis Invitational:

The third ace of @Keegan_Bradley's career!



Bradley zips it in from 155 yards. pic.twitter.com/KZoUkTn8S8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2025

He's now just one off the all-time record for PGA Tour aces in a season, a mark set just last year by Joe Highsmith. Bradley has several months left to set the mark ... though he's surely got his eyes on some more important achievements this year.

At Sawgrass, the ace was part of a -2 round that left Bradley at -4 for the tournament. He was in the clubhouse at T21 when lightning halted play at the tournament early Sunday afternoon.