Josh Jacobs, Packers reportedly agree on deal

Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 10: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Over Josh Jacobs’ career, he has been good. For one of his seasons, he was great.

Jacobs wasn’t able to immediately cash in big on that All-Pro season from 2022. He was given the franchise tag last offseason and after he and the Las Vegas Raiders couldn’t reach a long-term deal, he played on the one-year tag.

Jacobs got to hit free agency this offseason, not quite as hot of a commodity as he was a year ago, but hot enough for the Green Bay Packers, who will sign Jacobs, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Now Jacobs can try to get back to that All-Pro level.

Josh Jacobs’ 2022 season was fantastic

Jacobs was a first-round draft pick in 2019 and for the most part he played up to that pick on a bad Raiders team. In two of Jacobs’ first three seasons he rushed for 1,000 yards. His first season he was runner-up for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He had 28 rushing touchdowns his first 43 games.

His 2022 season came out of nowhere. Jacobs went from a good back to arguably the best in the NFL for one season. He led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards. He added 400 receiving yards. He was a first-team All-Pro. And it happened right before he was about to be a free agent, after the Raiders had declined his fifth-year option.

There was a standoff over the franchise tag, and Jacobs eventually signed it. Jacobs’ numbers were far down last season, rushing for 805 yards with a per-carry average of 3.5 yards, well off his average of 4.9 the season before.

Jacobs played better after head coach Josh McDaniels was fired during the season, but an injury cost him the final four games. That pushed down his value as he entered free agency this offseason.

But that 2022 season, and the strong production around that breakout season, still kept him pretty high on the radar of many teams.