Joselu stuns Bayern and lifts Real Madrid to Champion League final as the unlikeliest hero

Real Madrid v FC Bayern München: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 08: Joselu Mato Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern München at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 08, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images) (Diego Souto/Getty Images)

He had gone from Celta Vigo to Hoffenheim, to Frankfurt and Hannover, from Stoke City to a club now in the Spanish third division. He stopped at middling Newcastle, then Alavés. He spent last season at Espanyol, unsuccessfully fighting relegation. Joselu, at this time last year, was a 33-year-old journeyman on a path toward anonymity — until Real Madrid called.

Now, he’s a Champions League hero.

For most of his winding career, you'd probably never heard of him. But on Wednesday night, under the Santiago Bernabeu’s beaming lights, he stunned Bayern Munich with two last-gasp goals in a Champions League semifinal. He rescued the kings of Europe from a 1-0 deficit. He sent Real Madrid, a club steeped in mystique and talent, to yet another Champions League final.

REAL MADRID TURN IT AROUND AT THE DEATH 😱 pic.twitter.com/gwWLFaknOC — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 8, 2024

And when he heard the final whistle, he fell to the ground, his body outstretched, his face in his hands and in the grass. Teammates piled on top of him.

REAL MADRID ARE #UCL FINALISTS AGAIN 😤 pic.twitter.com/7clTMd4vcb — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 8, 2024

Moments later, he looked around the palatial stadium, almost in disbelief — just like anybody who’s followed his journey.