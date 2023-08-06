José Ramírez and Tim Anderson throw punches in wild Guardians-White Sox brawl

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees Thursday, June 8, 2023, in New York. The White Sox won 6-5. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Most MLB brawls are crowded shoving matches. The one that erupted on Saturday between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians started with a boxing match.

A bizarre fight erupted in the sixth inning when Guardians star José Ramírez slid into second base between the legs of White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. Ramírez was called safe, then appeared to ask Anderson for help up.

It's unclear what happened after that, but the end result was Ramírez and Anderson pushing their way to each other through second base umpire Malachi Moore and squaring up. Both players threw out punches, with Ramírez appearing to land the knockout blow when Anderson fell backwards.

Both teams quickly cleared out their dugouts and bullpens as the two players were separated.

It's fight night in Cleveland 😳 pic.twitter.com/3NEIpBEbSf — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2023

Both teams started to cool down after that, but then another brawl, sans punches, broke out.

THIS IS MADNESS pic.twitter.com/afey03iuvC — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2023

Ramírez and Anderson were both ejected from the game, as were Guardians manager Terry Francona, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh

There will be more to learn after the game, but there is virtually no chance Ramírez and Anderson avoid multi-game suspensions in the coming days.