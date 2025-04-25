Jimmy Butler avoids fracture, but Game 3 availability reportedly in jeopardy with deep glute muscle contusion

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 23: Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the floor after being fouled by Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets in the first half in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 23, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly avoided a worst-case scenario with Jimmy Butler, but they still might have to prepare for a Game 3 against the Houston Rockets without him.

The six-time All-Star has been diagnosed with a deep glute muscle contusion and is in serious jeopardy of missing the Warriors' game on Saturday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Fortunately, his MRI showed no fracture or structural damage.

Golden State's Jimmy Butler has been diagnosed with a deep glute muscle contusion and his status for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets is in serious jeopardy, league sources tell ESPN. This is best case because MRI showed Butler avoided any fracture or structural damage. pic.twitter.com/nTEjv4QKp7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 25, 2025

