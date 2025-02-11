Jets reportedly told Aaron Rodgers he couldn't appear on 'McAfee' anymore, had to attend all practices before split

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 05: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The New York Jets apparently had several stipulations for Aaron Rodgers if they were going to move forward together into 2025.

While it doesn't matter much now, considering the two sides have already parted ways , it seems that new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey were trying to reign in the outspoken quarterback.

According to The Athletic's Diana Russini, there were two major requirements that the Jets had for Rodgers. One of them seemed simple enough: He had to require all mandatory practices. While that feels like a given, Rodgers actually missed a pair of minicamp practices last summer while on vacation in Egypt. The old Jets leadership didn't seem to mind that trip much whatsoeve, either. Clearly, Glenn and Mougey wanted to get ahead of that situation this time around.

The big thing, though, is that Rodgers would no longer be allowed to make any outside media appearances during the season — which included his regular, paid spot on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers, for better or for worse, has been a regular on that show for years. He reportedly makes over $1 million annually for doing so. While he talks about football a bit, Rodgers has made headlines on the show for sharing conspiracy theories and more. He even once implied that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, a fellow Disney employee, would be exposed as an acquaintance of convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, which the network had to walk back hard after Kimmel threatened to sue.

But despite the chaos he's frequently brought, Rodgers has remained a regular guest of McAfee’s on the network. At least during the season, it’s clear the new Jets ownership viewed his appearances on the show as a big distraction. So they put a stop to it.

While there is almost certainly more that went into the Jets-Rodgers split, these two reported new rules are sure to have played a part.

Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season, his first true year playing for the organization after he injured his Achilles just four plays into the 2023 campaign. It’s unclear what the 41-year-old will do next season. He has said he has contemplated retirement, and wanted to “take some time” to think about his next move after the season.

If Rodgers wants to continue his playing career, it won’t be with the Jets. He’ll apparently have to find a team that is still OK with his media appearances and vacations, too.