It appears that Haason Reddick has finally ended his holdout. According to multiple reports, the dynamic edge rusher and the New York Jets have agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

Reddick will report Monday and he and his agents will continue to work toward a multi-year contract with the Jets.

Haason Reddick agrees to reworked, short-term contract with Jets, will report to team. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/ruyEdQunQq — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2024

