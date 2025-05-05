Jazz reportedly sign coach Will Hardy to six-year extension after team finishes with worst record in the NBA

Houston Rockets v Utah Jazz SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 27: Utah Jazz head coach Will hardy looks on during the second half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Delta Center on March 27, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Utah Jazz believe Will Hardy is the right person to lead the franchise back to prominence. The team will reportedly sign Hardy to a six-year extension, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The move ensures Hardy will remain with the team through the 2030-31 NBA season.

Hardy was hired by the team ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. He's compiled an 85-161 record in three seasons with the team, good for a .346 winning percentage. The Jazz won just 17 games last season, ending the year with the worst record in the league.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!