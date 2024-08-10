Jayden Daniels' first NFL completion is a must-see 42-yard bomb (video)

Washington Commanders v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 10: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders passes the ball against the New York Jets in the first half of the preseason game against at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Games don't count for another few weeks, but the Washington Commanders have to see what they liked out of Jayden Daniels in his preseason debut Saturday.

The second overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft faced a third-and-6 against the New York Jets, and his first pro completion was a gorgeous 42-yard fade route to Dyami Brown down the right sideline:

Jayden Daniels launches it DEEP on his second throw



📱: Stream #WASvsNYJ on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tGSoMxc4gI — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2024

Daniels only played the opening series and finished 2-for-3 for 45 yards, and also scored the opening touchdown of the game from three yards out. Daniels' other completion was a three-yarder to Terry McLaurin.

Under new head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders are orienting things around Daniels' skill set on offense. It's early, but the returns aren't bad.