Jason Kelce reportedly joining ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown' in first post-retirement TV gig

WrestleMania 40 PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 06: Former NFL player Jason Kelce reacts following a match during Night One of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce is following his brother into the entertainment business.

Less than two months after the conclusion of his 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce has landed his first post-retirement gig. According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Kelce will be joining ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" pregame show as an analyst for the 2024 season.

Kelce may have settled on ESPN, but they weren't his only option. Marchand reported that he had numerous suitors, including NBC and CBS. Amazon was apparently also interested, which makes sense since Kelce has a preexisting relationship with them. But it also makes sense that Amazon would pass on adding Kelce, since their current NFL shows are already stuffed to the bursting point with analysts.

Kelce, 36, has earned a reputation for being charming, relatable, and honest, both on camera and off. That was always easy for Eagles fans to spot, but the team's two Super Bowl runs in 2017 and 2022 fully brought Kelce into the national spotlight for all to see. He and his wife Kylie also opened up their lives in 2022 for the Amazon documentary "Kelce," which recorded what might have been Kelce's final NFL season. Instead, the cameras caught the Eagles' amazing journey to the Super Bowl, and showed Kelce to be the heart and soul of the team.

This new gig isn't Kelce's first foray into the world of NFL-related media. He already co-hosts the enormously popular podcast "New Heights" alongside his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Travis is still an active NFL player so he's not doing any analysis, but he's found his own way into the entertainment business. No, not through his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. And not through the many (inescapable) commercials he's starred in, either. He will be hosting the star-studded game show "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" on Amazon Prime. It's not known when the show will premiere, but a 20-episode season has already been completed.