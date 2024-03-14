Jaromír Jágr bobblehead night postponed as Penguins say shipment was stolen

Los Angeles Kings v Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH, PA - FEBRUARY 18: Jaromir Jagr skates during warm ups after having his number retired and banner raised to the rafters before the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings at PPG PAINTS Arena on February 18, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins' month-long celebration of Jaromír Jágr was set to continue on Thursday with the team handing out bobbleheads of the franchise legend ahead of their game against the San Jose Sharks.

But the Penguins have been forced to postpone the promotion after the shipment carrying the Jágr bobbleheads was stolen in transit.

The Penguins learned that they were victims of cargo theft after failing to receive the shipment as scheduled. The team worked with the manufacturer and transportation companies to alert the appropriate state and federal authorities who are currently working to locate the cargo. This is an open investigation and no further comment will be made in order to not hamper with the recovery of the goods.

"We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation" said Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin. "While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromír Jágr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight's game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jágr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans."

Fans who are attending Thursday's game will receive a voucher with a one-time scannable barcode that will allow them to pick up the Jágr bobblehead at a later date.

This week, the 52-year-old Jágr, who still plays for Kladno of the Czech Republic, was back in Pittsburgh participating in Lemieux's annual fantasy camp.

The Penguins retired Jágr's No. 68 during a pre-game ceremony in February. It was an honor a long-time in the making considering the raw feelings towards him by the fanbase following his departure in 2001. But fences were mended and former majority owner and fellow franchise legend Mario Lemieux said in 2017 that he envisioned the day when Jágr's number hung besides his No. 66 in the PPG Paints Arena rafters.

