Jamal Murray returning to Nuggets after 11 games missed with hamstring strain

Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 3: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA In-Season Tournament at Ball Arena on November 3, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

The Denver Nuggets are getting Jamal Murray back.

The standout guard will make his return from a hamstring strain on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Murray ended up missing 11 games total after being ruled out at the start of the month.

The Nuggets definitely seemed to feel Murray's loss. The defending champs went 6-5 without Murray after starting the season 6-1 and fell flat in the NBA's in-season tournament, dropping out of group play with a 2-2 record.

The defending champs started veteran Reggie Jackson in Murray's place, with rookie Julian Strawther, the 2023 NBA Draft's No. 29 pick, seeing increased minutes on the bench. The adjustment worked fine at times, most notably Jackson's 35-point outburst against his old Los Angeles Clippers team on Monday, but it's hard to replace a player like Murray.

Before his injury, Murray was averaging a career high in assists with 7.4 and shooting a career-high 43.8% from 3-point range in seven games played. He saw his star rise higher than ever last postseason with the defending champions, averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 20 games.