The It List: Yes chef! 'The Bear' Season 3 turns up the heat, Kevin Costner goes west in 'Horizon: An American Saga,' Biden and Trump face off in 1st presidential debate

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. This week, my insightful colleagues recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 I Am: Celine Dion shines spotlight on the singer’s resilience

When: The documentary is currently streaming on Prime Video.

What to know: The documentary is a love letter to fans and celebrates the iconic singer's perseverance as she lives with stiff-person syndrome.

Dion didn't want to cut a medical episode from the film. The documentary's director told Yahoo that Dion "felt validated seeing herself like that."

Why I'll be watching: Entertainment editor Alexis Shaw caught the premiere and told me the film is candid, heartwarming and wrenching. I've got my tissues ready.

📺 The 1st presidential debate heats up the 2024 election race

When: The debate will air on CNN June 27 at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Max, PBS and CNN.com.

What to know: Donald Trump and Joe Biden are facing off for the first time in four years ahead of the November presidential election — though they don't need to be on stage to call each other out.

CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are moderating.

Reporter Dylan Stableford will be in the room to share what you don’t see on TV for the Yahoo News live blog. Be sure to follow along.

Why I'll be watching: Depending on who you ask — and what happens live — this could also be the last debate of the year. I would hate to contract an incurable case of FOMO.

🎥 Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 saddles up

When: Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 is in theaters June 28.

What to know: The first film from Kevin Costner's passion project, a four-part Western saga, is finally here.

Costner, who serves as co-writer, director and star, spent $38 million of his own money on the project.

He recently confirmed his permanent exit from Yellowstone and told Yahoo he hopes fans enjoy the Horizon saga, "which is designed to entertain."

Why I'll be watching: Beyoncé got me in the mood for cowboy content back in March. Yeehaw!

🎥 Thelma scoots into action

When: Thelma is now playing in theaters.

What to know: June Squibb stars as a grandmother who falls for a phone scam then goes on an action-packed quest to get her $10,000 back.

At 94, this is Squibb’s first leading role. She did many of her own stunts in the film.

"I sometimes do [surprise myself] physically. … I have some things with my body that are hard to navigate now. But I find ways of doing it," the star told health and wellness reporter Kerry Justich.

Why I'll be watching: Watching an actress break out in her golden years is a genuine delight.

What to binge

▶️ 'The Bear' returns for a highly anticipated third season

When: All 10 episodes of The Bear Season 3 start streaming on Hulu June 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

What to know: In this high-octane comedy, a chef returns home to take over his brother's restaurant after a tragedy.

This season picks up as the former sandwich shop employees adjust to running a fine-dining establishment.

Stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach took home Emmys for Season 2 in Jan. 2024. The show raked in 10 altogether.

Why I'll be watching: I can't get enough of Jeremy and Ayo's (platonic!) co-worker chemistry.

We'll be back next week with our latest picks. Want more recommendations? Check out our guides to the best in summer entertainment.

Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.