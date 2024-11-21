It List: 'Wicked' casts a spell, 'Gladiator II' enters the Colosseum, Cher turns back time

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Wicked brings the house down

When: Wicked is in theaters Nov. 22.

What to know: It feels like everything has been pink and green for months leading up to Wicked, the movie adaptation of a beloved Broadway prequel to The Wizard of Oz told from the perspective of two witches, Elphaba and Glinda. [Yahoo Entertainment/NBC News]

Why I'll be watching: I'm charmed by the friendship between the film's lead actresses! There's been no rest for the Wicked press tour, and I sincerely can't wait to indulge in that theater kid energy in front of the biggest possible screen. [Yahoo Entertainment/Today]

🎥 Gladiator II is here to entertain

When: Gladiator II is in theaters Nov. 22.

What to know: Paul Mescal stars as an enslaved man who becomes a gladiator under the care of his ambitious boss (Denzel Washington) and seeks revenge on the general (Pedro Pascal) responsible for his wife's death. [USA Today]

Why I'll be watching: I'll be seated for impressive sets and fight scenes, but I know Washington's delightfully over-the-top performance steals the show. [The Hollywood Reporter]

🎥 The Merry Gentlemen makes Christmas magic

When: The Merry Gentlemen is now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: It's a classic "we have to put on a show to save Christmas!" movie featuring a city girl (Britt Robertson) who returns to her hometown to put on a "male revue" and save her parent's nightclub, with help from a totally ripped carpenter with a heart of gold (Chad Michael Murray). [People]

Why I recommend it: If you've ever watched Magic Mike and thought, "I wish this movie was shorter, more clothed and holiday-themed," this is the 90 minutes of pure escapism that you truly need. [TheWrap]

What to read

📚 Cher believes in life after love

When: Cher: The Memoir, Part One is out now.

What to know: It took Cher seven years to write her memoir, and she's still only halfway done. In it, she sheds light on her high-profile romances and reclaims her narrative as only Cher could. [Yahoo Entertainment]

Why I'll be reading: Cher's humor and philosophy have always inspired me, and I'm excited to read more of her stories — from her real-lifePretty Woman moment to the origins of her greatest hits. [People/USA Today]

What to listen to

🎧 Keke Palmer speaks for herself

When: Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative by Keke Palmer is now available on Audible.

What to know: Palmer has come far and endured a lot, but she doesn't want anyone thinking she's anything but a dreamer and a hard worker. The former child star recounts her life story confidently and hilariously. [L.A. Times/Entertainment Weekly]

Why I'll be listening: There's a reason Palmer has a huge podcast and an R-rated buddy comedy in the works — she's a delight. If you're not a fan yet, prepare to be converted. [Variety/Rolling Stone]

We’ll be back next week with our latest picks. Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

