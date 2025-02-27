It List: The Oscars roll out the red carpet, Ruby Franke case revisited in docuseries, Lisa cements her triple threat status

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommend a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

📺 The Oscars make it a starry night

When: The Oscars air March 2 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu.

What to know: A tumultuous awards season comes to a close on film's biggest night, and the sex worker dramedy Anora is leading our Best Picture Leaderboard. [Yahoo Entertainment]

Why I'll be watching: There are plenty of fascinating storylines to look out for — will Demi Moore snag a rare win for horror? Have Conclave stans influenced academy voters? Has the Emilia Pérez controversy ruined its chances? We'll have to tune in to find out. [Yahoo Entertainment]

🎥 Last Breath goes off the deep end

When: Last Breath is in theaters Feb. 28.

What to know: Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu star as deep-sea divers who must rescue one of their own after he's cut off from oxygen. It's based on a true story that makes it all the more riveting. [IndieWire]

Why I recommend it: I'm usually pretty tough when it comes to movies, but I felt like I was literally suffocating during this one. The film's underwater cinematographer told me that getting people to empathize was one of his goals.

What to listen to

🎧 Lisa goes solo

When: Lisa's Alter Ego is out Feb. 28.

What to know: Lisa (Lalisa Manobal), the singer-rapper from the Korean girl group Blackpink, has been releasing singles for months to hype up her debut solo album. There's also a 56-page graphic novel to go with it. [Billboard]

Why I'll be listening: Between performing at the Oscars and making her TV debut on The White Lotus, the triple threat is dominating pop culture right now. I've been obsessed since I saw her dancing on a treadmill at the VMAs. [Billboard/Yahoo Entertainment]

What to binge

▶️ Ruby Franke docuseries explores the dark side of family vlogger

When: All three episodes of Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke are now streaming on Hulu.

What to know: The family vlogger case that shocked the nation is getting the docuseries treatment, which dives into the child abuse charges that Ruby Franke pleaded guilty to. It features new interviews with the family and their friends and neighbors. [People/Yahoo Entertainment]

Why I'll be bingeing: I was captivated by Shari Franke's recent memoir of growing up under her mother's control, and I'm curious to see if the influencer industry will change in response to the fallout of this case. [USA Today]

▶️ Running Point storms the court

When: All 10 episodes of Running Point are now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: Kate Hudson stars in her first leading TV role as a reformed party girl who finds herself in charge of her family's pro basketball team. [Entertainment Weekly/the Hollywood Reporter]

Why I'll be bingeing: I'll watch anything that rom-com queen Mindy Kaling puts in front of me, from The Office to the forthcoming Legally Blonde 3. [Variety]

