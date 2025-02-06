It List: Kendrick Lamar takes over the Super Bowl halftime show, Amy Schumer stars in 'Kinda Pregnant,' the 'true-ish' story behind Netflix's 'Apple Cider Vinegar'

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommend a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

📺 Kendrick Lamar takes a victory lap

When: Kendrick Lamar performs at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday around 8 p.m. E.T.

What to know: After topping charts and winning five Grammys for his Drake diss track "Not Like Us," Lamar might just be having the greatest February in human history. I'm exaggerating, of course, but it's pretty impressive. [Yahoo Entertainment]

Why I'll be watching: We don't know much about what he'll do just yet — just that SZA will be joining him onstage. Surprises make for an excellent halftime show, though. [Billboard]

🎥 Kinda Pregnant reaches its due date

When:Kinda Pregnant is now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: A woman (Amy Schumer) accidentally meets her dream man (Will Forte) while faking a pregnancy, so she has to keep the lie going. [Rolling Stone]

Why I'll be watching: The chaotic premise has a classic rom-com vibe to me, which could really be something special with Schumer's personal twist. The star told my colleague Taryn Ryder that the characters are inspired by her life in "every possible way." [Yahoo Entertainment]

What to read

📚 Tessa Bailey dishes out Dream Girl Drama

When: Dream Girl Drama by Tessa Bailey is out now.

What to know: The book follows the love affair between a hockey player and a sheltered harp prodigy that falls apart when they find out their parents are engaged. [People]

Why I'll be reading: Tessa Bailey churns out sweet and spicy romance novels like none other. I loved her last book, Fangirl Down, which miraculously got me interested in professional golf. [Elle]

What to listen to

🎧 Usher gets us caught up

When: The Last Showman is now available on Audible.

What to know: Usher looks back on the last three decades of his career for Audible's Words + Music series, with a special focus on his seminal 2004 album, Confessions. [Billboard]

Why I'll be listening: I'll take all the gossip I can get on the album that gave us "My Boo" and "Yeah!" Plus, there are 40 other deliciously dishy episodes of the series with artists like Mariah Carey and Snoop Dogg, which I recommend in general for all music fans.

What to binge

▶️ Apple Cider Vinegar shares the recipe for a scandal

When: All six episodes of Apple Cider Vinegar are now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: Kaitlyn Dever stars in this series based on the story of Belle Gibson, an Australian wellness guru who admitted to faking cancer to boost her social media following. [TVLine]

Why I'll be bingeing: I remember when the real-life controversy began unfolding — it was the dawn of Instagram, when people were less skeptical about influencers. Netflix calls its adaptation "true-ish," but I can't wait to see its take because I'm obsessed with Gibson's mesmerizing saga. [Teen Vogue]

