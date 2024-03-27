The It List: Beyoncé rides into 'Cowboy Carter' era, Bachelor Joey Graziadei finds love, Joey King and Logan Lerman star in 'We Were the Lucky Ones'

The It List is Yahoo's guide to what's new in pop culture. Each week, we share staff picks for the latest releases that we can't wait to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge.

What to watch

📺 The Bachelor hands out his final rose

When: The Bachelor Season 28 finale airs March 25 on ABC and streams March 26 on Hulu.

What to know: Bachelor Joey Graziadei's journey to find love comes to a close.

His final two contestants are Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Minnesota, and Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from Louisiana.

Early teasers of the season finale have shown the Bachelor leaving the beach where he plans to propose in tears, leading fans to speculate as to whether he finishes his journey alone.

"Get your tissues ready," host Jesse Palmer warns Bachelor Nation fans.

The franchise’s finales typically include an “After the Final Rose” segment with the happy couple and the runner-up.

Stick around to find out next season's lead. — Lily Herman, The Yodel newsletter writer

Read more: How former The Bachelor villain Nick Viall became the reality TV franchise's most successful alum.

📺 Mike Birbiglia is “throwing out jokes and seeing what sticks”

When: Good One: A Show About Jokes streams March 26 on Peacock.

What to know: Comedian Mike Birbiglia has done several comedy specials, but this one bucks the norm.

In the special, he takes the audience behind the scenes as he creates jokes about his life.

Birbiglia is notorious for his deeply personal comedic stories.

"The last show was all about death, so now I'm trying to figure out what's more high-stakes than death," he jokes in the trailer.

The docuseries is adapted from Good One: A Podcast About Jokes, a Vulture show hosted by Jesse David Fox.

Other comedians, like Seth Meyers, who is an executive producer on the series, and Hasan Minhaj, appear with commentary of their own. — Kelsey Weekman, internet culture reporter

What to listen to

🎧 Beyoncé rides into country with Cowboy Carter

When: Cowboy Carter is out March 29.

What to know: The album was five years in the making, according to Beyoncé. It's a follow-up to Renaissance but was completed before that acclaimed 2022 album.

It's poised to be the biggest album of the year judging from the success of lead single “Texas Hold ’Em.”

Beyoncé is the first Black woman to have the No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Cowboy Carter "was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed... and it was very clear that I wasn't," Beyoncé shared in an Instagram post.

Fans quickly deduced she was likely talking about the 2016 Country Music Awards, in which her performance sparked backlash.

Rumors are flying about who might be on the album. (Taylor Swift? The Chicks? Dolly Parton?) Did Bey rerecord "Jolene" as Parton suggested? She's teased "a few surprises."

"This ain't a Country album," she said in the post. "This is a 'Beyoncé' album." — Taryn Ryder, entertainment reporter

What to binge

▶️ We Were the Lucky Onesshows the generational trauma of World War II

When: The first three episodes of We Were the Lucky Ones stream March 28 on Hulu.

What to know: The show is based on Georgia Hunter's bestselling 2017 historical novel of the same name.

While the book is fictional, it's based on Hunter's own decades-long mission to learn more about her Jewish relatives' lives before, during and after World War II.

The story follows the Kurcs, a Polish-Jewish family who lived successful, peaceful lives prior to the Holocaust.

The family eventually splinters as they try to survive, with some members ending up in concentration camps or in hiding while others flee abroad.

The adaptation stars Joey King and Logan Lerman as siblings Halina Kurc and Addy Kurc, respectively.

Lerman's character is based on Hunter's grandfather Eddy, who changed his name later in life. — Lily Herman, The Yodel newsletter writer

Read more: Joey King says making We Were the Lucky Ones was important "so that people don't forget" the Holocaust.

