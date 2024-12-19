Is Victor Wembanyama the biggest unicorn ever to play in the NBA? | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number
Just how rare is San Antonio Spurs budding star Victor Wembanyama? Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dive deep into the numbers to illustrate how much of a unicorn the French big man is becoming in the NBA.
They specifically analyze the rare rate at which Wemby is blocking shots and nailing three pointers, especially for a player of his size. They also discuss the future expectations for the San Antonio Spurs for this season and beyond.
(1:48) The Big Number: 1
(12:38) Little Number 1: 9.9%
(18:34) Little Number 2: 48.6%
(25:58) Little Number 3: 55
(30:25) Little Number 4: 64
(39:43) Over/Unders
