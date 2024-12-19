Is Victor Wembanyama the biggest unicorn ever to play in the NBA? | The Big Number

Just how rare is San Antonio Spurs budding star Victor Wembanyama? Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dive deep into the numbers to illustrate how much of a unicorn the French big man is becoming in the NBA.

They specifically analyze the rare rate at which Wemby is blocking shots and nailing three pointers, especially for a player of his size. They also discuss the future expectations for the San Antonio Spurs for this season and beyond.

(1:48) The Big Number: 1

(12:38) Little Number 1: 9.9%

(18:34) Little Number 2: 48.6%

(25:58) Little Number 3: 55

(30:25) Little Number 4: 64

(39:43) Over/Unders

