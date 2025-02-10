Is there a new episode of 'The Bachelor' tonight? Where to watch Season 29, plus what you need to know

THE BACHELOR - Ò2902Ó - Still on a high following night one, Grant and the women continue their journey for love in Los Angeles. With exciting dates that tap GrantÕs love of sports, music and playful energy, jealousy amongst the women leads to a tense cocktail party. MONDAY, FEB. 3 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) GRANT ELLIS, ALEXE

Bachelor Nation, get ready because Grant Ellis' is looking for love! The 31-year-old day trader (and former pro basketball player) from Season 21 of The Bachelorette is onto Week 3 of his romantic journey, with 14 candidates remaining. The new episode of The Bachelor will see the contestants put their "Girl Math" skills to the test and work with Lisa Vanderpump to help some furry friends. Episode 3 of The Bachelor premieres tonight on ABC, and you can stream it tomorrow on Hulu. Are you ready to watch? Here's what you need to know about The Bachelor.

How to watch The Bachelor without cable:

Date: Weekly on Mondays

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu, DirecTV, Sling and more

Who is The Bachelor 2025?

Grant Ellis is a 31-year-old day trader, former pro basketball player and self-proclaimed "Mama's Boy" from New Jersey. Grant was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Jenn Tran's season.

"As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections," according to ABC, and "hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures."

What time do episodes of The Bachelor premiere?

New episodes of The Bachelor air every Monday, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will also stream the following day (Tuesdays) on Hulu.

Where to watch The Bachelor live

Can you watch The Bachelor online? Do you need ABC to watch The Bachelor live? Where is The Bachelor streaming? Don't worry, we've got you covered. While the decades-old franchise may have been on the air long before people started cutting their cable cords, there are plenty of ways to watch the newest season of TheBachelor in 2025.

To watch new episodes of The Bachelor live on Monday nights, you'll need access to ABC. You can tune into ABC with the help of a digital antenna (in select areas), or with a live TV streaming subscription such as DirecTV, Sling Blue or Hulu's live TV tier. If you don't mind waiting an extra day, you can stream new episodes of The Bachelor the morning after they air with Hulu's most basic, ad-supported tier — just stay away from spoilers!

Season 29 Bachelor contestants

25 women started this journey with Grant, but only 14 remain:

Alexe, 27, a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada

Alli Jo, 30, a boxing trainer from Manalapan, New Jersey

Bailey, 27, a social media manager from Atlanta, Georgia

Beverly, 30, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, New York

Carolina, 28, a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Chloie, 27, a model from New York, N.Y.

Dina, 31, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois

Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts

Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah

Natalie, 25, a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Kentucky

Parisa, 29, a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Michigan

Rose, 27, a registered nurse from Chicago

Sarafiena, 29, an associate media director from New York, N.Y.

Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, N.Y

