Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cleveland State, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa won 104-75. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Michigan State had upset on its mind Tuesday night.

Caitlin Clark had other ideas. The Iowa All-American sunk the Spartans at the buzzer with a pull-up 3-pointer from the logo. The shot secured a 76-73 win and capped a 40-point night from Clark.