Iowa's Caitlin Clark scores 3000th point in quest to become NCAA's all-time leading women's scorer

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bowling Green, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 99-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Iowa star Caitlin Clark broke into rarified air on Wednesday.

With her 24th point against rival Iowa State, she broke the 3,000-point mark for her career. In doing so, she became the 15th player in D-I women's history to pass the 3,000-point barrier. The sharpshooter appropriately did so with a pull-up 3-pointer that extended Iowa's lead to 43-39 in the first half.

With the milestone now in her pocket, she now eyes the NCAA women's all-time scoring record held by Kelsey Plum. The Las Vegas Aces All-Star left Washington in 2017 with 3,527 career points.

