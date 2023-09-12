Hurricane season 2023: What you need to know as Lee threatens the East Coast

A cottage belonging to the Ellison family teeters over a canal, alongside the remnants of the family's destroyed business, Ed's Baithouse and Marina, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, one day after the passage of Hurricane Idalia. Buddy Ellison said five generations of his family have lived on this property, and while their stilted home remains, rebuilding the business and cottage on stilts as required would be cost prohibitive. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

The U.S. has been hit with a series of severe storms and hurricanes so far this year, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes and destroying millions of dollars worth of infrastructure. While Americans pick up the pieces from the destruction of Hurricane Idalia, a new hurricane, Lee, is heading toward the East Coast this week.

Lee has been one of the strongest hurricanes of the season after it quickly intensified from a Category 1 to Category 5 hurricane within 24 hours last week. It weakened over the weekend but is expected to intensify in the coming days. While the hurricane season enters its peak, Americans are asked to stay alert as yet more storms lay ahead.

When does hurricane season begin?

There are two hurricane seasons in the U.S.: Atlantic on the East Coast, which includes storms and hurricanes formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, and Pacific on the West Coast, which forms in the Pacific Basin.

Both seasons have similar timings however the Pacific season is one month longer going from May to November.

What do the categories signify?

Hurricanes are classified into categories ranging from 1 to 5 depending on the wind speed. Any hurricanes in categories 3 to 5 are labeled "major" and are considered to have the potential to cause damage and loss of life.

Category 1 — 74 to 95 mph winds

Category 2 — 96 to 110 mph winds

Category 3 — 111 to 129 mph winds

Category 4 — 130 to 156 mph winds

Category 5 — 157 mph winds or higher

What areas of the U.S. are most vulnerable?

States along the southern coastline of the U.S. have faced the wrath of storms this year. Florida has suffered the most after Hurricane Idalia made landfall in August. However, hurricanes in Florida are not new — In the last 20 years, the Sunshine State has experienced nine hurricanes.

In past seasons, the Northeast and Canada have fallen in the paths of major storms and hurricanes. This year, only one storm has made its way to the Northeast — an unnamed subtropical storm . The storm formed in the North Atlantic in January — a rare occurrence for such intense storms. It moved up north and pummeled through Nova Scotia where it weakened.

Analysis conducted by the Washington Post revealed that in the next three decades, hurricane winds will likely travel further north and inland. At least 1 in 3 Americans are predicted to face hurricane winds due to climate change.

How many hurricanes have there been this year so far?

In the Atlantic, four hurricanes have formed out of the 12 storms in the Atlantic so far this season: Hurricanes Don, Franklin, Idalia, and Lee.

In the Pacific Basin, six hurricanes have occurred since June: Hurricane Adrian, Beatriz, Calvin, Dora, Fernanda and Hilary.

What has been the worst hurricane this season?