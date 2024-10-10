Hurricane Milton: Roof at Rays' Tropicana Field ripped off as storm makes landfall in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: A batting helmet of a Tampa Bay Rays player sits on the field during the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on August 20, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The roof at Tropicana Field was quickly destroyed as Hurricane Milton made landfall in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday night.

The storm, which reached Category 5 status earlier this week over the Gulf of Mexico, slammed into Florida's west coast on Wednesday night. Within a few hours, big chunks of the roof at the home of the Tampa Bay Rays started coming off.

It keeps getting worse pic.twitter.com/OCwaxAiDmY — Bill Carl Johnson (@BC_Johnson) October 10, 2024

The Rays said before the storm hit that the stadium was not being used as a shelter for residents, but it was set up as a staging area for first responders. As of Wednesday night, according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin, no injuries were reported.

#Rays stadium was being used as a staging area for first responders, with cots on the field. Per @abcactionnews, St. Pete city officials saying no injuries at Trop. https://t.co/U0qC069hJJ — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 10, 2024

Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was quickly overcome with water, too. Unlike Tropicana Field, the stadium does not have a roof. The Buccaneers are on the road this week, and they actually left town early in order to avoid the hurricane.

From a Tiktok live .. @RJStadium is now Raymond James Lake. pic.twitter.com/IdZZ4jWkOz — Jim Johnson (@JimUSFSig) October 10, 2024

Hurricane Milton formed in recent days over the Gulf of Mexico, and it quickly reached Category 5 status. It made landfall near Sarasota, Florida, as a Category 3 storm. Forecasters warned that the storm surge could reach up to 13 feet in some areas throughout the Tampa Bay region, which led to dire warnings from officials in the days leading up to the storm. Tampa mayor Jane Castor even warned residents living in the mandatory evacuations zones that staying would lead to certain death.

"I can say without any dramatization whatsoever: If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you're going to die," Castor said on CNN .

As of Wednesday night, more than 1.6 million Floridians were left without power, according to The New York Times, and there had been more than two dozen reports of tornados or tornado-related damage across the state.

Tropicana Field sits in St. Petersburg, Florida, across the bay from Tampa. It first opened in 1990, and it can hold more than 42,700 fans. The stadium is the only one in the league with a fixed roof. Raymond James Stadium is located in Tampa. It first opened in 1998, and seats about 75,000 people.